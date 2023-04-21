Ghosted Is a Little Bit of an MCU Meetup

Photo: Courtesy Apple TV+

Chris Evans might not be able to get a text back from Ana de Armas in Ghosted, but it looks like his MCU group chats might be alive and well. Evans stars in the Apple TV+ action rom-com as Cole (Evans), who gets inadvertently caught up in undercover CIA agent Sadie’s (de Armas) world … and subsequently runs into into some familiar Marvel faces. Anthony Mackie, the current Captain America, makes a cameo as a bounty hunter called Grandson of Sam. A rival bounty hunter known simply as God is played by Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier himself. Meanwhile, Tim Blake Nelson, who is due to reprise his Incredible Hulk role as the Leader in Captain America: New World Order, also makes an appearance as an arms dealer named Borislov. Finally, Ryan Reynolds, who will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2024 release of Deadpool 3, shows up to star as Jonas, an ex of Sadie’s who lost several body parts during their relationship. While de Armas hasn’t yet been called to the celebrity jury duty that is the MCU, perhaps she had some spiritual company to chat with on set. We would hate for the ghost of Marilyn Monroe to have ghosted her after their last encounter.