Good News! First Look Pics for the Wicked Movie Just Dropped

Photo: Universal

It’s been a big week for sneak peeks at the long-awaited Wicked movie, and director Jon M. Chu kept the ball rolling on Sunday by dropping two first look photos for the musical adaptation on social media. “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?” Chu captioned the photos, which show Elphaba and Glinda set against dark, dramatic backdrops (as is routine these days). Glinda’s dress is the headline here: look at all that tulle! We can’t quite see their faces (again, because it’s so dark), but we can be sure that’s Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and musical theater enthusiast Ariana Grande as Glinda (née Galinda) in the photos. “It’s been wonderful making magic with you,” Erivo commented on Chu’s Instagram post, accompanied by green hearts. Just a reminder, Wicked will be split into two movies, the first of which is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024. In addition to Erivo and Grande, the films will star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Ethan Slater as Boq.