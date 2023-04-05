Baking Show Gets a Taste of the Great American ‘Melting Pot’

“I’m rather hoping that these bakers will bring something new to the tent” are the first words said by Prue Leith in the trailer for The Great American Baking Show. “America genuinely is the great melting pot of the world.” Depending on whether or not you watched last season’s “Mexican Week” over on The Great British Bake Off, this may be cause for concern. Yes, GBBO has made its way across the pond, judges intact. This is technically the sixth season of the show, which aired five seasons on ABC with a rotating door of judges and hosts including Baby Spice, Mary Berry, Nia Vardalos, and Johnny Iuzzini (who got season three pulled from air due to his sexual-assault allegations). Paul Hollywood’s been a judge since season three, and now, as the show makes its way from ABC to the Roku Channel, Prue Leith has come along with him, alongside hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry. The Great American Baking Show will make its way to Roku City on May 5, for anyone who wants to check out what two Brits deem the best hamburger.

