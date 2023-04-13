Wake up, HBO Maxxinistas! Your brand is changing. Warner Bros. held a press event on April 12 in which it announced a bevy of news about HBO Max. First, and perhaps most important, was that HBO Max — an HBO-affiliated streamer known for shows like Hacks, And Just Like That …, and The Sex Lives of College Girls, as well as for having the entire HBO lineup in its library — would be rebranding to just Max. This is partly due to the streamer’s merger with Discovery+, a streamer known for its HGTV access, Trixie Motel, and some 90 Day Fiancée spinoffs. “This is a real moment for us … This is our time. This is our chance, and everything is possible,” Warner Bros. CEO and Batgirl killer David Zaslav said during the event. Coinciding with this rebrand was a whole lot of other news about things ranging from subscription models to upcoming content. There was so much news, in fact, that it became difficult to keep track of. As such, we decided to put together a quiz to help our HBO Maxxinistas become just Maxxinistas. It’s not TV, it’s a quiz!
Is This (HBO) Max News Real or Did We Make It Up?
Go through and figure out which announcements are real news as part of the rebrand, and which are simply things we made up.