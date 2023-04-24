Heartstopper Season Two Is Coming (of Age) This Summer

Boys. Photo: YouTube

Fans of Netflix’s very sweet, very gay YA romance, Heartstopper, can now mark their calendars for the highly anticipated season-two premiere of the show. Netflix announced that Heartstopper’s second season will drop on August 3 via a behind-the-scenes video starring Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, and Kit Connor, who plays Charlie’s beau, Nick. The season will be based on volume three of Alice Oseman’s original graphic-novel series, though “there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff,” according to Oseman. The season’s logline promises plenty of coming-of-age drama and, of course, romance: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.” It’s important to note that national treasure Olivia Colman will return as Nick’s mother. Below, Heartstopper comes for yours.