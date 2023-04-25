Hugh Grant Is Thee Oompa-Loompa in CinemaCon Wonka Footage

Photo: Getty Images

The upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel has already given us so much — namely, Timothée Chalamet’s Twonka. Now, thanks to newly released footage screened at CinemaCon, we have a new morsel from Wonka to ponder over: Hugh Grant as the original Oompa Loompa. The movie will not only reveal the origin story of the aforementioned Twonka, but will also delve into some Oompa Loompa lore. In the footage, Wonka meets the first Oompa Loompa, played by Grant, while he’s trapped in a tiny glass jar, before hiring him (and ostensibly his fellow Oompa Loompas?) to run the factory. The footage also features Olivia Colman as an innkeeper, Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother, and Calah Lane as Wonka’s new friend, per Variety. Chalamet spoke to the CinemaCon crowd about playing the iconic character, calling it “a dream come true.” He also doubled down on his interpretation of Wonka as “full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier,” not a character who “fucks,” as the Internet predicted/hoped last year. This Wonka is sexless and joyful! Wonka, directed by Paddington’s Paul King, is set to hit theaters on December 15.