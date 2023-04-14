God Save Nicki Minaj’s Verse on ‘Princess Diana’

“Princess Diana” just got Red Ruby’d. On the remix of Bronx rapper Ice Spice’s song titled after the late British royal and icon, none other than Nicki Minaj shows up in a red wig with a verse that throws shade at the leafy-green spinach, the London Bridge itself, and video gamers. “I be eatin’ my spinach (spinach), they tried to clone my image (image) / They burned they London Bridges (Bridges), none of them bitches British (no),” Nicki Minaj raps in the music video. The Barbie Dreamhouse set is complete with two dolls resembling both Ice Spice and Minaj, not to mention spon-con for Patrón and arcade toy claw machines everywhere. Ice Spice dropped the original version of the song back in January on her EP Like…?, which preceded her and PinkPantheress’s mega-hit song “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.” Ryan Gosling, watch out!