Indiana Jones Is Back in the Saddle

If, over the course of the past few years, you’ve developed an increased hunger for Nazi punching, then, by golly, do we have the action movie for you. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is coming out this summer, and, yes, Harrison Ford is back in his “turning Nazis into punching bags” bag with Mads Mikkelsen serving as the bag. He’s also apparently back in his “looking young” bag, as there are multiple flashbacks in the trailer to moments in Jones’s life that may make you say, “Did I miss that part in an earlier film?” Nope, that’s just a de-aged Harrison Ford using AI. A very wily Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars as Ford’s inquisitive, troublemaking goddaughter, delivering lines like “And then I stole it. It’s called capitalism” with panache. The film will be the last in the Ford-as-Indy series and comes out June 30. Whip crack.

