Jack Nicholson Reprises Role as Courtside Lakers Fan

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After nearly two years off of the court, Jack Nicholson is reprising his most beloved role: Los Angeles Lakers superfan. He made his return to Crypto Arena on Friday night after two years to watch the first-round playoff series for Game 6 between Memphis Grizzlies and the Lakers. Nicholson took a break from the public eye a few years ago and with that, he probably installed a theater system to watch the games in the privacy of his own home. However, he made it out to support his team with his son back at his spot on the opposing team’s bench but not without a few hellos to familiar faces. Nicholson reunited with LeBron James and took a pic with Tee Morant, Grizzlies Ja Morant’s father, during the game. Now we just have to see if Nicholson (or Max E. Williams playing Nicholson) will make a cameo in the upcoming season of HBO’s Winning Time.

Jack Nicholson 🤝 LeBron James 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pYDXnhwThR — NBA Brasil (@NBABrasil) April 29, 2023