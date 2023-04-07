Bye! Photo: CBS

The Late Late Show is plotting its last last episodes. As host James Corden ends his CBS late-night show, a slate of guests has been announced for the final three weeks, before a final show on April 27. Among the highlights: Blackpink will buckle in for “Carpool Karaoke,” along with two other to-be-announced segments “with iconic guests,” per a press release. The final episodes will be a tour of Corden’s enduring segments, with the host also giving the Kardashians a break and performing a final “Crosswalk: The Musical.” (Remember when he started a traffic jam with Camila Cabello? Ah, memories.) Also, The Late Late Show’s most-appeared guest will make a return for her 16th and final appearance. Any guesses? It’s Allison Janney!

That’s all building to a one-hour “Carpool Karaoke” special airing April 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT ahead of the final episode of The Late Late Show at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT. Tom Cruise will return in the pre-show special for “one final over-the-top sketch,” which the show previously revealed will be a Lion King performance. The current list of final guests includes: Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone. More will be announced — perhaps Corden will set the record straight with Balthazar’s Keith McNally on his way out?