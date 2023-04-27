Paul Simon’s Farewell Gift to James Corden: Rejection

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

James Corden’s reign of something is ending at The Late Late Show on April 28, which means he’ll no longer be endangering the lives of musicians in passenger seats for a few minutes of “Carpool Karaoke” content. Adele, Paul McCartney, and plenty of other icons have indulged the talk-show host with sedan segments over the years, but there’s been one holdout who wouldn’t budge, Corden revealed, even with the deadline of the show’s finale looming: Paul Simon.

“I adore him,” Corden told Howard Stern this week, reminiscing about his Graceland memories, “Gumboots” being his favorite song. “My mom would just be asleep and the four of us would just sing every single word. For me, that album, I think, might be perfect.” Corden’s concept wasn’t a greatest-hits jukebox sing-along or an attempted Garfunkel reunion, but instead one that was steeped in sentimentality. “I would give anything to drive around in a car with Paul Simon,” he added. “I had this idea where I would try to surprise my mom and my dad and sisters and that we’d all get in this car and sing the song. Like you say, he’s hard to get, as he should be.” Um, yeah.