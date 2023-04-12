Jamie Foxx Hospitalized for ‘Medical Complication’

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Family members of Jamie Foxx have announced that the actor has been hospitalized following what they called a “medical complication.” What that means is still unclear, but TMZ claims that it was serious enough that family members who were out of town came to the hospital. “He’s communicating now,” one source said, “and that’s good news.”

Per TMZ, Foxx had been working in Atlanta on a film with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, called Back in Action. Foxx has said that he begged Diaz to do the project, her first since Annie in 2104. “We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, ‘Just give the people one more again,’” told Daily Pop in August. “We love her, we’ve been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic.” Two days after being photographed on the set of Back in Action, Foxx suffered the aforementioned “medical complication. According to his daughter Corinne Foxx, he is already doing better thanks to “quick action and great care.” She added “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”