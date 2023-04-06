Jeremy Renner Looks Recovery in the (Hawk)Eye in Diane Sawyer Interview

The story of Jeremy Renner’s injuries is a far cry from those of the superheroes who seem to be able to fall down a building, get shot and stabbed, and still get back up. Renner spoke with Diane Sawyer for his first full interview since breaking over 30 bones after being in a snowplow accident on January 2. The spot airs April 6 at 10 p.m., but Good Morning America shared a clip ahead of time. In it, we hear the story of Renner’s injuries from the perspective of the neighbors who called the police, Renner’s nephew, and, ultimately, Renner himself. “I’m thinking, like, What’s my body look like? Am I just gonna be like a spine in a brain like a science experiment?” Renner recalls. “Is that my existence now? I sorta felt like I just, What am I — what’s my existence gonna be like?” Renner is already back at work, promoting an upcoming show on Disney+ titled Rennervations, in which he converts abandoned cars into community resources, out April 12. “I shifted the narrative of it being victimized or making a mistake or anything else,” he says. “I refuse to be fucking haunted by that memory that way.”

