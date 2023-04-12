The Rennervations Premiere Was Actually an Intervention

Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+

The Rennervations premiere was more than just a celebration of the show and Jeremy Renner’s recovery from a Sno-Cat accident on New Year’s Eve; it was actually an intervention for his addiction to buying decommissioned government vehicles, the same ones that inspired the show that’s currently streaming on Disney+. Rennervations, a lighthearted show that feels like the baby of Extreme Makeover Home Edition and Pimp My Ride, marks Renner’s first event since his accident. As post-screening Q&A host Jimmy Kimmel introduced the panel of crew members, Renner rode a mobility scooter down the aisles of the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles as the audience gave him a standing ovation. Throughout the conversation, Renner was teased by Kimmel and Rennervations co-host Rory Millikin on his collection of decommissioned vehicles that fill three parking lots, especially since Renner started hiding his purchases from his friends, most recently as last week. “Maybe Jeremy is collecting parking lots and is just filling those up,” joked Kimmel. However, Renner maintained that the reason he purchased all of the ambulances, fire trucks, and buses has always been to repurpose them back into the community, as seen in the show.

When asked by Kimmel if he would renovate a “snowblower,” a question that got an equal amount of groans and cheers from the audience, Renner corrected him that the vehicle is a snowcat and serves an important purpose, despite being a source of his pain and trauma. “I love this thing, it’s a necessity,” explained Renner. “I just have to learn to drive it better.”