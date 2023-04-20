Jessica Chastain Has ‘No News About Anything,’ Okay?

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Looks like Jessica Chastain wants to close the chapter on all the casting theories. A fan recently brought a copy of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo to a performance of Chastain’s Broadway play A Doll’s House. But in a video taken at the stage door, Chastain is seen declining to autograph the BookTok favorite, explaining, “I can’t sign that, just because I’m not doing it.” So does that mean she’s out of the running to star as Celia St. James, the book’s ginger Hollywood actress? Not necessarily. On Wednesday, Chastain took to Twitter to explain that signing books that she’s not attached to contractually “feels wrong,” like she’s “taking credit for someone else’s work.” She previously told Andy Cohen in January that she was open to getting a script for the role, but stressed that her decision to turn down the book signing request doesn’t mean she has seen a bad script. Deadline reported last March that the book was being adapted into a Netflix movie by Little Fires Everywhere creator Liz Tigelaar. “I know how excited many [of] you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video,” she wrote. “There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th.”

I’ve been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually. Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I cant sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 19, 2023

I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you 🤍 #ADollsHouse — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 19, 2023