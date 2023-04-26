John Mulaney Briefly Became Jimmy Kimmel’s Adopted Son

Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before him, John Mulaney once found himself without a place to go and took sanctuary at the compound of a massive celebrity. The aforementioned couple took shelter at Tyler Perry’s L.A. mansion after leaving the royal family, while the comedian — fresh out of rehab and a “sober living situation” — found a place to crash thanks to Jimmy Kimmel. During an April 25 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new Netflix special Baby J, Mulaney and Kimmel spoke about the comedian’s time as Kimmel’s house guest in 2021, which lasted “a few weeks and then another few weeks,” with Kimmel saying that it was like his family had “adopted a son” and Mulaney less wholesomely comparing the experience to having a sugar daddy. “I was treated so well,” the stand-up said. “I never saw you. No, I never did. But I’d wake up and there’d be a basket with bagels … There’s a nice restaurant-quality espresso machine. Not bad! If you’re thinking of having no home, it’s real good over there!”

According to Mulaney, he was “between lives” when he decided to call Kimmel and take him up on an offhand offer he’d previously made to stay in his guest house (“I remember thinking, I’m gonna call his bluff”). The two then swapped stories about using Kimmel’s home gym, which a still-out-of-shape Mulaney would pretend to use for longer than he did to make the saved workouts on Kimmel’s Peloton appear more respectable. “I kept them playing while I would basically sit on the floor and look at my phone,” he joked.

Elsewhere in the appearance, the pair chatted about Mulaney’s star-studded intervention, getting snubbed as a VIP at an Usher concert in Las Vegas, and more. With conversational skills like this, Mulaney must’ve made a charming house guest.