In news that is both wholly surprising and unsurprising, John Stamos apparently had beef with the toddler-age Olsen twins, he revealed on an episode of the Good Guys podcast this week. He described doing a scene alongside Dave Coulier and the 11-month-olds, in which Jesse (Stamos) and Joey (Coulier) were tasked with taking care of the kids. “So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them,” Stamos said. “They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I.” Stamos went on to explain that he just “couldn’t deal with it.” “I said, ‘This is not gonna work,’ and I screamed it 10 times. I said, ‘Get rid of them, I can’t work like this.’”

Full House did indeed “get rid of them,” bringing on “two redheaded kids” to replace the Olsens as Michelle. The other kids, according to Stamos, were “terrible.” “It had nothing to do with [them being] redheaded, but they weren’t attractive,” he explained. Weird neg, but regardless, Mary-Kate and Ashley were subsequently re-hired. It is however fun to imagine an alternate universe in which the Olsen empire was instead helmed by these anonymous redheaded twins. For their part, the Olsen twins have not commented on Stamos’s podcast confession, and likely never will.