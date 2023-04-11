It’s JoBros Season at Yankee Stadium This Summer

Bros. Photo: New York Yankees/Getty Images

Baseball season just kicked off a few weeks ago, but later this summer, Yankee Stadium will be transitioning to JoBros season. The Jonas Brothers just announced a second Yankee Stadium show, after the first sold out. Joe, Nick, and Kevin will take over on August 12 and 13 and plan to play their entire discography through, from their 2007 self-titled album through this year’s upcoming The Album. The stadium shows follow a five-night Broadway residency in March where the Bros played through one of their albums each night; now, they’re cramming all that into one night. Yes, you could call it their Eras tour. It won’t be as hard as it sounds —as Nick recently explained to Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, some songs will be in medleys, and many of those early songs are faster anyway. “The reality is that when some of these earlier albums came out, we were teenagers with tons of energy,” he said. Afterward, find them recharging at the Waffle House.