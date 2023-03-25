Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault in New York

Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors was arrested for alleged domestic violence March 26 following a dispute with a 30-year-old woman, according to the New York Police Department. “He has done nothing wrong,” a representative for Majors told Vulture. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” According to the NYPD’s statement, police responded to a 911 call Saturday morning at a Chelsea apartment. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the statement reads. “The victim informed police she was assaulted.” The statement continues, “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.” Majors was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

Majors is expected to appear in court May 8. On April 19, Variety reported that more women have come forward with allegations against Majors, and are working with the Manhattan D.A. ahead of Majors’ court date. The story also alleges that the victim in the Manhattan case worked on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The U.S. Army has postponed a campaign featuring Majors following the arrest. “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” a spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office told Deadline. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

An attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement March 25, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.” Chaudhry goes on to claim that the evidence “includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.” The woman, Chaudhry alleged, “was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.” Chaudhry reiterated that “we expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

This post has been updated.