Julia Fox Is the Only Celeb Taking White House Correspondents Fashion Seriously

As far as star-studded affairs go, the White House Correspondents Dinner isn’t really known for its high fashion — not only because of its proximity to Vogue’s annual Met Gala but also because, well, it’s a sleepy political event that airs on C-SPAN. Julia Fox, however, did not get that particular memo, and we are all the better for it. Fox pulled up to the WHCD in a black gothic evening gown, corset, and very dramatic makeup look featuring white powder and black eyeliner — clearly a reference to Natalie Portman’s Black Swan. Why? Unclear, but she did wear a similar look on Friday at Elle’s Women of Impact Celebration. In any case, the incredible photo that Fox took with Senator Chuck Schumer at the event was reason enough for the unexpected look. Check that out below, and watch the White House Correspondents Dinner tonight on C-SPAN.

The 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner:



Sen. Chuck Schumer and Julia Fox pic.twitter.com/3GAs2BVoFe — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 29, 2023