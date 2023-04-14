Kelly Clarkson Is Coming For What’s Hers

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson’s been single — now, she’s dropping the singles. The star released “mine” and “me,” the co-lead singles from her upcoming album chemistry and some of her first songs reflecting on her 2020 divorce. (Yes, she’s a lowercase girl now.) The soulful songs take on different elements of the split, and come from different sides of Clarkson too. “mine” is a heartbreaking revenge song, with Clarkson singing, “Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used / Like you did mine.” On the other hand, “me” is a self-reliant pick-me-up from Miss Independent herself (and co-writer Gayle, whose own kiss-off “ABCDEFU” Clarkson just covered for Kellyoke). “I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship,” Clarkson said in a statement. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.” If the singles have one thing in common, it’s bringing the drama, between the massive, cathartic breakdown in “mine” and the gospel choir backing Clarkson on “me.”

With the songs, Clarkson also revealed Chemistry will be out June 23. Her first non-covers, non-Christmas release in six years will have 14 tracks, and the titles don’t pull punches, from “red flag collector” to “i hate love.” The latter features comedian-singer-banjoist Steve Martin, while former Prince collaborator Sheila E. also guests on closing track “that’s right.” In other words, it sounds like Clarkson found some new chemistry. Find Chemistry’s full tracklist below.

1. skip this part

2. mine

3. high road

4. me

5. down to you

6. chemistry

7. favorite kind of high

8. magic

9. lighthouse

10. rock hudson

11. my mistake

12. red flag collector

13. i hate love (feat. Steve Martin)

14. that’s right (feat. Sheila E.)