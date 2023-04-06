Kieran Culkin Might Enter a Post-Succession Depression

Kieran Culkin is mourning the loss of playing Roman Roy on Succession. In an episode of Hot Ones — the Sean Evans–hosted show where celebrities answer questions under duress (i.e., after eating increasingly spicy wings) — the actor discussed the potential torrent of emotions that he might experience when he realizes, spiritually, that the show, now airing its final season, is over for good. “I haven’t had time to process it yet, but I’m sure something like depression is gonna hit at some point,” he said, mentioning that his Hot Ones appearance took place about two weeks after he filmed his final scenes. There is, indeed, lots to miss. Exhibit A: One of his favorite jokes from season four is where his character tells Sandy Furness (one of the show’s disabled elderly shareholders) to eat his own diaper. “I feel like I really know this guy, and it’s so much fun to play him,” he reminisced. “At the same time, I didn’t want to do it forever. I didn’t want to get to a place where I was bored with it.” Eventually, the eating-diaper jokes do run their course, as does everything in life.

