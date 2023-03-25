Photo: GC Images

You know what they say… there can be 100 people on a New York City street, and 99 of them aren’t Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, but all it takes is one Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and it just changes your whole life. Gaga has been spotted filming the Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, giving us our first real look (with Joaquin Phoenix joining soon after) at the singer’s take on the iconic DC character. Gaga’s Harley Quinn is full-on circus steampunk: bright red blazer, mime makeup, and, of course, harlequin diamonds. Knowing what we know about how deeply Gaga commits to acting, we can be sure that she’s fully immersing herself in the role — something the pictures only further prove. The photos show Gaga-as-Quinn flanked by police officers in a crowd scene, while protestors hold signs saying “Free Joker” and “Joker Marry Me.”

Just over a week after the initial photos came out, Gaga went to an all-familiar place: the infamous Joker stairs in the Bronx, New York. She was spotted with Phoenix in smeared make-up and a new jacket. They danced and put on a show for the police, who chased the two in a pursuit that could close many Apple watch rings. Folie à Deux is shaping up to be an interesting watch, with a probably even more interesting press tour. The movie hits theaters October 2024.

