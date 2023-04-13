Lala Kent Fast-Forwards Through Sandoval’s Scenes on Vanderpump Rules

Photo: Bravo/YouTube

Lala Kent went on WWHL Wednesday night and held court on all things Scandoval. Kent told Andy Cohen that she fast-forwards through all of Tom Sandoval’s scenes on Vanderpump Rules. So yeah, they’re done. This information was shared during a discussion of Sandoval’s appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast, during which he shaved off his mustache. Why would Lala want to skip premium content like that? Kent also said she believes Sandoval and Raquel Leviss never would have come clean about their affair had they not been caught. Gillian Jacobs played cub reporter on the show, asking follow-up questions for Cohen. Kent dropped one Jacobs-specific tidbit: Tom Schwartz’s comfort movie at the moment is Ibiza, her Netflix original romcom co-starring Phoebe Robinson and Vanessa Bayer. Cinephile!