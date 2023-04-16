The Internet Reacts to the Love Is Blind Livestream Failure

Photo: Netflix

Update April 16, 6:36 p.m. PST: Netflix has tweeted that Love Is Blind will no longer be airing a live reunion at all. “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” they wrote. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.” Variety tweeted that the reunion would be streamed live for the Los Angeles viewing party, and that the rest of us plebs will have to wait for something to stream later. However, some users report the show streaming live for them.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Original story follows.

#LoveIsLate is trending on Twitter, as fans wait less-than patiently for the Love Is Blind live reunion. The live event was supposed to begin at 8 P.M. EST, but as of the time of writing, it had yet to begin. Netflix has been inching towards the livestreaming space, beginning with the Chris Rock special Selective Outrage. Well, the outrage at having to wait for our reality show lovers to appear was general. Vulture reporters at the livewatch event say that crowd morale is still high, however, and the drinks offered by Netflix are strong: “Not a care in the world that there’s a stream supposed to be happening.” Online viewers, however, were processing their annoyance with memes.

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

tell tom to put the phone next to netflix's ear so we can say goodbye — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 17, 2023

the love is blind cast sitting in silence next to each other for the past 30 minutes as netflix is trying to get their shit together #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/qCEEnwH6zH — liv (@elvnhopp) April 17, 2023

we deserve to all share the same password after this #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wClMHJO0ro — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

How long have you been waiting for the reunion to start? #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/nxEZR5s7t7 — YaYa 🧊 (@lexipepsi_) April 17, 2023

me pretending like i don’t care about the love is blind reunion so it loads #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/euexInsJ97 — kinzi🧚🏼‍♀️ (@kinzijoy) April 17, 2023

Netflix fucking up this Love Is Blind reunion so badly has forced me to sit silently and reflect on my life for the last 23 minutes and I do NOT like what I’m seeing — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 17, 2023

can’t wait for Netflix to figure this out 2 mins before we all switch to Succession — sasha (@sashakalra) April 17, 2023

Doing interpretative dancing to the holding screen music #LoveIsBlindlive pic.twitter.com/MWfM7BvBGV — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) April 17, 2023

leaving at 9pm sharp to watch the roys pic.twitter.com/Jt9yFmDLJ6 — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 17, 2023

best meme of the night pic.twitter.com/EqvL9Bky3c — katherine (@kay_fil) April 17, 2023