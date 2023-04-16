Lisa From Temecula Returns on SNL

Lisa from Temecula returned to Saturday Night Live last night, and not a minute too soon. Though she didn’t have an extra-extra-well-done steak to saw through this time, trust that the Ego Nwodim character still found a way to shake that table. Lisa was once again invited to dinner by her older sister Shana (Punkie Johnson), and once again freaked out Shana’s friends— played by Bowen Yang, Molly Kearney, and episode host Ana de Armas. Lisa is immediately suspicious of de Armas’s intentions (“my box is closed tonight”) but quickly moves on to the task at hand: tossing that salad. The table-shaking this time caused significant damage, drenching Yang in wine, but Lisa is unfazed: “I’m chilling. I’m minding my business.” Yang, Kearney, and de Armas all break at points, and it’s hard to blame them— Lisa is a force of nature. Watch this perfectly silly sketch above.

