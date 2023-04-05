Lizzo and Jack Black Pass Baby Yoda’s Vibe Check on The Mandalorian

Photo: Disney+

Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, is one of those tots child psychologists would call “slow to warm.” That is, unless you have some sort of snack with which to bribe him. On The Mandalorian this week, the Duchess (Lizzo) learns the easy way how to get along with Grogu. Lizzo and Jack Black (along with Christopher Lloyd, who’s also in this ep) are just the latest in a long line of weirdo cameos. Flea, Thundercat, Amy Sedaris, Tim Meadows, Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), Carl Weathers — this show has got itself a stew goin’. One gets the sense anyone could turn up opposite Mando, just like on The Muppet Show. Everyone wants to work with flocked green puppets. Grogu really takes a shine to Lizzo in “Guns for Hire,” using the Force to rig a game for her and riding around on her hip like Jasper going to Walmart. What’s next? Will Lil Nas X measure Grogu’s midi-chlorians? Will Kim Gordon run a bantha sanctuary? Maybe a flashback will reveal that one of the Imperial fighters carrying out Order 66 has really good car ideas. The possibilities are endless in a galaxy far, far away.