Would Love Is Blind’s Irina Ever Return to Reality TV?

Hey Circle! Message to casting department: you might have a new contestant ready to jump into the ring. Love Is Blind’s Irina Solomonova tells Vulture post-live reunion that she does not want her reputation to be tarnished by her experience on the show and felt like her time was cut short during the reunion. “I felt this pit in my stomach like ‘This is the end for me, this is the end of how I’m going to be on TV,’” Solomonova tells Vulture shortly after the taping ended. However, Solomonova is open to possibly returning to another reality show in the future, as long as there’s no physical contact. “I feel like if I were to go on another show, I don’t think I want to go on a show where there’s a lot of making out,” she explained. “I’ve heard a lot of really good things about The Circle and Big Brother. I hope I get a chance to show my real personality, my self, and my heart and not the evil wicked witch of the west.”

