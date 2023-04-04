Who Will Boss Up for the Love Is Blind Live Reunion?

Mess! Photo: Netflix

Love Is Blind is making a new discovery with its upcoming reunion by asking, Can love be live? Hosted by none other than Nick and Vanessa Lachey, it will be Netflix’s second live event after Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage last month. While we have yet to find out which couples have made it to the end, the first eight episodes and off-screen drama have already left us counting the days until a reunion happens. We have many unanswered questions before the final episode hits Netflix next week. Are Irina and Micah still friends? Did Chelsea even invite Irina to her birthday party? Will Marshall finally boss up? One thing is for certain: If Brett and Tiffany make it all the way, they’ll be cute as hell. Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

However, if you can’t wait until next weekend for your Love Is Blind fix, fear not! You can experience the pods in real life outside your group chat. Netflix is creating a Love Is Blind pods experience in select cities across the U.S. where fans can connect without seeing one another, just like in the show — and accidentally taking a nap while doing so. Or if you’d rather boss up and connect with fans face to face, Netflix is hosting reunion-watch parties in Nashville and Los Angeles. Pack your bags!