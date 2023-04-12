Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent themselves. Or “Steve Gutenberg’s Birthday Party” episode of Party Down themselves, depending on your taste. The pair will star in comedy series Brother From Another Mother for Apple TV+, in which they’ll play loosely fictionalized versions of themselves. Woody and his family will have to cohabitate with Matthew and his at McConaughey’s Texas ranch. Matthew McConaughey playing a Texan? Okay, if you say so. This will be the third collab between the actors, after EdTV and the first season of True Detective. Time really is a flat circle, huh? History doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme.

On Kelly Ripa’s podcast, McConaughey alluded to the fact that the two may actually be brothers from the same mother, as Mama McConaughey may have boffed Woody’s dad. “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey said. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.” Woody Harrelson’s father, per History dot com, was arrested for assassinating a Texas judge in 1979. Some conspiracy theorists even believe Papa Harrelson might have been the real killer of JFK. No word on whether any of that will come up when Brother From Another Mother drops on Apple TV+.