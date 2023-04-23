Matthew Perry Will Remove Keanu Reeves References in Future Memoir Versions

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Streisand effect is taking hold of Matthew Perry as he attempts to bury certain parts of his memoir from further backlash. At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Perry tells the audience that he is removing the Keanu Reeves references in future editions of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” Perry explained at the festival, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it… If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid.” In the current version, Perry disses the beloved actor by comparing him to 90s stars that have died. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” he wrote in the book. Then later, he’d reference Reeves once more when comedian Chris Farley died, “Keanu Reeves walks among us.” While Reeves wasn’t the only celebrity Perry insulted in his memoir, it was the one that goes the most backlash for the Friends actor. Reeves has received so much love from fans online, especially over the past few years, leaving many readers upset over the uncalled comments. Reeves hasn’t publicly responded to the original quotes in the memoir, probably because the internet has already said what he was thinking.