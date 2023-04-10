But How Is Megan Fox Going to Get That Thorny Ring Back On?

Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Easter is about celebrating rebirth: of Jesus after his crucifixion (to the Christians), of nature during spring — and now, of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship? After Fox sparked rumors of a broken engagement earlier this year with some cryptic social-media posting and deleting, the pair were spotted on a Hawaiian getaway over Holy Week and Easter weekend. TMZ first spotted the pair grabbing dinner together at the Four Seasons on the Big Island on April 3 (making them not the first couple to revive a relationship at a Hawaiian Four Seasons), but they were reportedly light on their usual PDA. That changed later in the week, when the Daily Mail published photos of Fox and Kelly holding hands during a long walk on the beach with MGK even giving Fox a piggyback ride at one point. Along with the photos, the Mail quoted a source saying, “They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship.”

That rocky patch came amid rumors of MGK cheating on Fox, given that she posted some pointed lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade when she deleted pics of him. At the time, a source told Us Weekly the pair “had a big fight in Arizona” ahead of the Super Bowl on February 12 — which was the same day Fox posted those lyrics. (Talk about a “Bloody Valentine”!) By March, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Fox had somehow managed to take off her thorny engagement ring (Kelly previously told Vogue that “if she tries to take it off, it hurts”). A source later told Us that the couple were “currently on a break but are still in contact,” and had “stalled wedding planning” after their January 2022 engagement. But Fox was still texting MGK, that source said, adding they were “volatile” and “very hot and cold.”

So is this Hawaiian vacay just a hot spell, or is Fox going to have to struggle to get that thorny ring on yet again? The Mail’s source added that “they feel more connected than ever” and said Fox still “believes that Colson is her soulmate.” They continued, “She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together.” Now to see if this miraculous resurrection lasts past Easter.