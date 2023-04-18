Megan Thee Stallion on her way to testify in the trial of Tory Lanez, who was later convicted of three felony counts. Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t think she would be harassed for telling the truth. “It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me,” she told Elle on April 18 in her first interview addressing the trial in which Tory Lanez was convicted of three felony counts for shooting her in 2020. “Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail. I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me. When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.” She noted that her attacker, who was once part of her inner circle, “laughed and joked about my trauma” while trying “to leverage social media to take away my power.”

“I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke,” Megan said, likely referring to the likes of 50 Cent, DJ Akademiks, Drake, and 21 Savage — who publicly mocked her. “First, there were conspiracy theories that I was never shot. Then came the false narratives that my former best friend shot me. Even some of my peers in the music industry piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life. Instead of condemning any form of violence against a woman, these individuals tried to justify my attacker’s actions.”

Following the guilty verdict, Megan stepped away from social media and took time for herself. And now, after speaking publicly about the matter, she no longer wishes to discuss the trial with the press any further. “I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”