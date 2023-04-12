Mia Goth Joins Cast of MCU Blade Movie

Photo: A24

She’s a Disney star, she’s a Disney star! Mia Goth, a.k.a. Pearl, a.k.a. MaXXXine, has joined Mahershala Ali in the MCU version of Blade. Deadline broke the story but doesn’t have details on whom Goth may be playing. But if she isn’t made a very upsetting vampire, someone in the Drusilla school of detached from the violence she inflicts, we will be missing out. No eyebrows, no mercy. Blade has been going through a certain amount of development hell with the project losing its original director. Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange has signed on to direct, and When They See Us’s Michael Starrbury is writing a new script. Blade was originally announced at San Diego Comic-Con as part of that long-ass timeline Kevin Feige outlined in Hall H. The daywalker and his struggles will be part of Phase 5, which has just begun with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It will be the penultimate film in this phase, with Deadpool 3 closing it out. Blade is set to start filming in May.