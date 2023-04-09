Academy Award-Nominated Actor Michael Lerner, Dead at 81

Photo: Rachel Murray/WireImage

Michael Lerner, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Barton Fink, died this weekend. He was 81. News of Lerner’s death came from his nephew, Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner. “We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me,” Lerner wrote on Instagram. “His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way.” Lerner worked extensively as a character actor appearing in the remake of The Postman Always Rings Twice and Eight Men Out, among others. He played studio head Jack Lipnick in 1991’s Barton Fink, earning an Oscar nom and continuing collaboration with the Coen brothers. Lerner apparel in the duo’s A Serious Man in 2009. Lerner also worked extensively in comedies, gracing the casts of Elf, The Beautician and the Beast, Maron, Childrens Hospital, and Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster Frankenstein.