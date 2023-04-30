Michelle Obama and Bruce Springsteen Tore Up the Stage with ‘Glory Days’

Michelle Obama has found an ideal post-White-House gig (that thankfully doesn’t involve Spotify): backup singing for Bruce Springsteen. The former first lady stole the show at Springsteen’s concert in Barcelona, Spain when she joined the singer for an encore performance of “Glory Days.” Along with Kate Capshaw as well as Springsteen’s bandmate and wife Patti Scialfa, Obama provided backup vocals and shredded the tambourine. Obama and her husband were in Spain along with Capshaw and her husband, Steven Spielberg (perhaps the Springsteen concert was a super casual double-date activity). Springsteen and Barack Obama are, of course, longtime friends. Barack awarded Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, and the two even hosted a podcast together (the ultimate expression of love between bros) entitled “Renegades: Born in the USA” in 2021. Watch Michelle’s performance below.