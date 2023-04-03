The Rock Is About Power, Drive, Moana

We were so young on November 23, 2016. “Closer” by the Chainsmokers was giving way on the top of the Hot 100 to “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd. Gymnast Laurie Hernandez had just won Dancing With the Stars. Donald Trump had been elected but not yet indicted. And oh, yeah, Moana came out. And now, not even seven years later, we have Selena Gomez dating a Chainsmoker, Charli D’Amelio winning DwtS, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announcing a live-action version of Moana. Oh, how times change. Johnson, who appears to be starring once again as Maui, is practically giddy with excitement at the prospect of returning to the Moana-verse, getting his daughters to bring him his magic staff and reminiscing about how his grandfather inspired the character. You’re welcome! Hopefully his excitement portends good things, but the last time we saw Mr. The Rock this excited was for Black Adam, and well …

