Has Disney Figured Out How to Make a New Muppet Show?

The Muppets just might be the most powerful jewel in Disney’s Thanos Glove of IP, but the family-entertainment conglomerate often doesn’t have any idea what to do with it. It’s tried a network mockumentary series, a six-episode “improvisational” sketch-comedy miniseries, and a Halloween special that doubled as an extended Disney Parks placement. For the most part, these were released to a whole lot of meh, which is disappointing considering how the Muppets are pretty much universally adored. But Disney+ is taking another bite at the apple with a Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem–focused series, and the trailer looks kind of great.

The premise is that the colorful felt rock group is a real “band’s band”: a legendary act from the ’70s that never actually released a studio album. Lilly Singh and Tahj Mowry are the music-industry upstarts who are going to help orchestrate their big comeback, and Kevin Smith is making an in-series music documentary about the group. The cameo list for this thing is insane. To name just a few famous faces who make appearances as admirers of Animal, Janice, and the gang, we’ve got Lil Nas X, Tommy Lee, Zedd, Ziggy Marley, Cheech and Chong, Ryan Seacrest, deadmau5, Kesha, Paula Abdul, Morgan Freeman, Steve Aoki, and Chris Stapleton. As a Muppet says in the trailer, “Disney+ is gonna love this.” The show streams May 10.