Neil Diamond ‘Was in Denial’ Over Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Sweet Neil. Photo: CBS

Superstar performer Neil Diamond is opening up about his life with Parkinson’s disease for the first time. As A Beautiful Noise on Broadway tells the story of his career, Diamond spoke to CBS about his journey with Parkinson’s. “I was in denial for the first year or two,” he said. “When the doctors told me what it was, I was just not ready to accept it.” Diamond, who made his name as a live performer, had to stop touring in 2018 due to his diagnosis (though he did break that rule to perform “Sweet Caroline” at opening night of A Beautiful Noise in December). However, he said he only began to accept his Parkinson’s “in the last few weeks.” “Somehow a calm has moved in in the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet,” Diamond said. “And I like it. I find that I like myself better, I’m easier on people, I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.”