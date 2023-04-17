How to Actually Watch the Love Is Blind Reunion

Don’t walk away. Photo: Netflix

The Love Is Blind reunion was utter chaos, and not the kind we actually want on this show. Namely in that it … did not air live on April 16 as planned. Tech difficulties resulted in a situation where first Love was #Late, and then Love was #Cancelled. Flop. Luckily for us, there will still be a reunion, but unluckily, it won’t be live. Not loving that, actually. Netflix tweeted that the reunion will be available at 3 p.m. ET: “Promise.” We are choosing to believe it, but is that the kind of promise where Netflix says it’ll marry us but ultimately shows up and can’t say “I do”? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if love is reliable.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023