Netflix Wants To Make Sure You See the Drama Live

Over 6.5 million people saw Tiffany and Brett be the perfect couple. Photo: Netflix

Don’t worry, Netflix is going to make sure you get to see all the chaos and drama in Love Is Blind – chaos that isn’t surrounded by error messages. Despite the many technical issues, a lot of people watched Vanessa Lachey press Paul Peden on his breakup with Micah Lussier. 6.5 million people to be exact. During the Netflix Q1 earnings interview, co-CEO Greg Peters revealed why there was an issue with the live broadcast of the Love Is Blind reunion in the first place. “We’ve got the infrastructure… We had just a bug that we introduced when we implemented some changes to try and improve live streaming performance after the last live broadcast, Chris Rock in March,” explains Peters. “And we just didn’t see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch Love is Blind. We hate when these things happen. But we do have the fundamental infrastructure we need. The good news is 6.5 million viewers watched and enjoy the show.” The total number of viewers mentioned by Peters accounts for the few who saw the reunion live and those who watched it beginning on Monday at 12 PM. However, this setback isn’t going to stop Netflix from hosting more live shows. If they’re currently brainstorming for their next break the internet event, we have some ideas:

-The Circle: Live! – But it’s just the control room where people have to type out the messages.

-Nailed It! – We need to see the cakes fall in real time!

-The Floor Is Lava– Just as it is.

-Selling Sunset – Live reunion, part two?

-Too Hot to Handle – Actually… We’ll just stick with it being pre-taped, thank you!