Netflix Boldly Realizes Lesbians Can Be Messy Too

Okay, sure, “Love is love,” but now comes something even more important in the fight for queer equality: “Mess is mess.” Netflix has apparently run the well of straight people willing to embarrass themselves on national television dry and is now turning toward the LGBTQ+ community. The next season of their dating/love/chaos show The Ultimatum will feature entirely women and non-binary people. The idea of The Ultimatum, which had its first season premiere in 2022, is that one person is ready to settle down and the other still wants to be a free agent, so they’re dipped in the waters of temptation by being surrounded by other sexy couples in the same predicament. Subtitled “Queer Love,” the new season, hosted by Joanna Garcia Swisher, premieres May 24. “You said you wanted to marry me, but you fell in love with someone else in a week and a half,” one of the love-testants says in the trailer. Yikes (gay version). Now, we await Netflix’s next experiment: putting 20 twinks high on K in the same room with an Ava Max album playing. Honey, these straights don’t even know what mess is.

