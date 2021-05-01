now streaming

New on Paramount+: April 2023

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Photo: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
This Month’s Highlight

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Well, Paramount+ and creator Annabel Oakes are re-introducing us to Rydell High School, four years before Sandy and Danny. This prequel series instead follows four teenage misfits who go on to create the bright-hued clique, the Pink Ladies. Oh, and don’t worry, there’s still songs. (Streaming April 6.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — April 2023

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available April 1

1984
American Gigolo
As Good As It Gets
Baby Boom
Basic Instinct 2
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Crawlspace
Curse Of The Pink Panther
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fight Club
Fled
Forbidden City Cop
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Heaven’s Gate
I Got The Hook-Up
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
Jailhouse Rock
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lifeforce
Lifeguard
Lincoln
Mad Max
Married to the Mob
Mother!
Old School
Out of Time
Planet of the Apes
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Revenge Of The Pink Panther
Ride
Road Trip
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Ronin
Runaway Jury
Shutter Island
Small Soldiers
Son Of The Pink Panther
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Core
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)
The Help
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
The Long Goodbye
The Woman in Red
Trail Of The Pink Panther
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Wall Street
Wargames
Weekend at Bernie’s
Where Hope Grows
Young Sherlock Holmes

Available April 2

CMT Music Awards

Available April 5

Broad City, seasons 1-5
FBI: Most Wanted, season 4
Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out, season 15
The Challenge: Argentina, season 1

Available April 6

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiere

Available April 9

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

Available April 11

FBI True, season 2 premiere
Yonder, premiere
Save Me, seasons 1-2
Signal, season 1
Voice, seasons 1-2

Available April 12

America in Black
Jeff Dunham: Me The People
Supah Ninjas, seasons 1-2

Available April 14

Rugrats, season 2 premiere
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Available April 19

Cartel Crew, seasons 1-3
Crank Yankers, season 6
Fairview, season 1
The Adventures of Paddington, season 2

Available April 20

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, season 2 premiere

Available April 21

Cyrano, My Love

Available April 26

Middlemost Post, season 1
Noah’s Arc, seasons 1-2
The Hills: New Beginnings, season 2
Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
Yo! MTV Raps Classic, season 2

Available April 30

Fatal Attraction, premiere

