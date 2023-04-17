North West, TikTok Personality, Lands Gig at Katy Perry Show

Katy Perry and North West. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

While the majority of the Kardashians fight for relevancy in a rapidly changing media environment (read: Anna Wintour did not extend Met Gala invitations to the clan and only reversed course last week), North West is out there keeping a job. The 9-year-old TikTok personality, who moonlights as an art-world sensation — and Kimye’s daughter — booked an onstage slot at Katy Perry’s Vegas residency on April 15. “So the reason I know your name is because I’m a huge fan of your TikTok,” the California gurl told her special guest during the show at the PLAY Las Vegas. “I’ve seen a couple of them that you’ve made. You’re a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer than to show the world your awesome dance moves?” Ever the professional, West had her background dancers locked and loaded (she asked if she could bring her friends out), and they sauntered onto stage before Perry asked her about her career aspirations. “At 9 years old I started singing, that’s when I found my little spark. What do you want to be when you grow up?” Perry asked. West thought about her answer for about one second before replying, “Everything.” Her mom famously told all of us to “get your ass up and work.” Guess that applies to her daughter as well. She’s already carrying the Kardashian legacy on her back.