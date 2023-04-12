Pete Davidson Reportedly Returning to SNL as Host

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Go off, boy, give us bupkis! Pete Davidson is reportedly going to host Saturday Night Live on May 6. “Page Six” says Davidson is expected to attend the Met Gala that Monday. That should be okay, since the host doesn’t really have to start getting in the mix until table read. Both events will be promo for Bupkis, Davidson’s new Peacock show which premieres May 4. Edie Falco plays his dad, Joe Pesci plays his dad, and guest stars include Charlie Day, a shirtless Simon Rex, and current paramour Chase Sui Wonders.

Speaking of current paramour Chase Sui Wonder, Davidson recently expressed some hurt about jokes made on SNL about his dating life. “When it’s your own show, and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it’s] topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark,” he said on John Berenthal’s podcast. “The show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you.” Will SNL take the note when Pete is host? And will Chad be back? Find out in May.