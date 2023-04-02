Quinta Brunson Teaches Some Lessons About Abbott Elementary on SNL

Quinta Brunson might not be an educator in real life, but she certainly schooled the audience during her monologue on last night’s Saturday Night Live. The first-time host gave a quick lesson for anyone who isn’t familiar with Abbott Elementary, explaining that her show is a network sitcom like Friends. “Except instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. And instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia. And instead of not having Black people, it does!” she said. But don’t let this masterful compare-and-contrast confuse you into thinking that you should talk to Brunson as if she is her wholesome character, Ms. Teagues, in real life. As Brunson points out, no one was asking Succession’s Cousin Greg about the recent Silicon Valley Bank collapse. Plus, she wants to be able to get wasted at Universal Studios without judgment! Watch her full monologue, including a shout-out to her friend Barack Obama and a request for higher teacher salaries, above.

Related