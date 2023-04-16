Rosalía Brought Out Fiancé Rauw Alejandro at Coachella

Rosalía proved that the best pre-wedding bonding activity is performing at Coachella with your fiancé by bringing out Rauw Alejandro during her Saturday night performance. The couple brought down the house (and broke Twitter) with their performances of singles “Vampiros” and “Beso.” Rauw and Rosalía revealed their engagement just a couple of weeks ago, via the very sweet music video for “Beso.” The pair released a collaborative EP titled RR, which includes the aforementioned singles as well as “Promesa.” Rosalía also co-wrote “Chicken Teriyaki,” off of her latest album, Motomami, with Rauw. Watch Rosalía’s full set below (in which she also covers Enrique Iglesias’ “Héroe”) starting at around the 2 hour mark.