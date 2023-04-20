RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season Eight Is in Its Cast-Reveal Era

Blessed and highly favored. Photo: Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 has not been in the ground for even one week, but the Drag Race machine marches on, stopping for no queen. Next up: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season eight. We’ve got two Miss Congenialities, one previous finalist, one international queen, and, for the first time ever, two queens who were eliminated first their first time auditioning for the show. Is this a cast chock-full of Drag Race high achievers? No, we’re asking you. These queens will definitely be vying hard for Ru-demption. It’s going to be a hungry season. All Stars 8 will premiere on Paramount+ on May 12 with two episodes, and episodes will be released weekly thereafter. Below is the full list of queens and their official descriptions, according to a press release. Based on this motley crew, we’d have to place our very early stan cards with the incomparably individual Heidi N Closet — along with season two’s Jessica Wild, because we love this queen almost as much as she loves that drink.

Alexis Michelle (season nine)

Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage — again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on season nine, and now she’s ready for her encore — and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake (season six)

It’s time to take another dip in the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in season six, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight-loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet (season 12)

﻿The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the All Stars crown! This former small-town girl has hit the big time and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield (season nine)

﻿Season nine’s bubbly, blonde bombshell Jaymes Mansfield is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to All Stars! She has taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials and caused a commotion in The Bitch Who Stole Christmas. Now, she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica Wild (season two)

﻿From season two, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance, and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season one, UK vs the World season one)

What’s big, bouncing, and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked — with talent! And after gag-worthy seasons on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs the World, she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese (season 11)

﻿Did someone say “glow up” from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot — the All Stars crown!

Kandy Muse (season 13)

﻿The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming “this close” to winning the season-13 crown, the outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what “star quality” is all about!

LaLa Ri (season 13)

Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz (season five)

Monica Beverly Hillz made “herstory” on season five when she shared her truth on the main stage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021OMG!

Mrs. Kasha Davis (season seven)

﻿There’s always time for … Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season seven’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading and kindness are fundamental!

Naysha Lopez (season eight)

﻿Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from season eight, this gorgeous glamazon — and former Miss Continental — will thrill drag fans all over again!