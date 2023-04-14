Let Loose With the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is coming to an end, leaving gay bars across the nation without a sport and podcasts without a topic to discuss. But first, we have the Grand Finale, in which the top queens take a victory lap and early outs attempt to prove that they actually do have taste. Later in the evening, the top four will perform original numbers catered specifically to them, but, for now, take a moment to bask in the glory of the supersized 16 queens all attempting to give the utmost glamour. Who stepped their drag up the most? That award simply must go to the incomparable Salina EsTitties, who went from getting the Golden Boot award at the Reunion to showing out in an exuberant cake dress with the ass taken out. This is a version of Salina’s ass that Ross Mathews might want to eat.

In this clip, the show also directly addresses the anti-drag and anti-trans bills being introduced and passed by flashing over to various gay bars watching the finale in vulnerable states. It also introduces a QR code that will take people to donate to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund. These queens have entertained you all season. Support the girls! The finale will air in full tonight, April 14, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, but until then, there’s still time. Tweet #TeamSasha now.