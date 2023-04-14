Deadpool Teaches Phonics

Say this: Mackle-henny. There, now you don’t have to watch the above video. For those who bravely push forward, you’ll find a birthday gift delivered by Welcome to Wrexham star Ryan Reynolds to the other Welcome to Wrexham star, Rob McElhenney. The gift, released for McElhenney’s 45th birthday on April 14, is done in educational song form, teaching the people of the world how to pronounce McElhenney’s last name (again, Mackle-henney). “It’s McElhenney, McElhenny,” goes the chorus. Written by La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen vets Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the video features McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Kaitlin Olson, to whom he’s also married. “A birthday card might’ve been easier,” Reynolds said when he posted the video on Twitter. Yeah, but then I wouldn’t have had to type “McElhenney” approximately seven thousand times writing this.